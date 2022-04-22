How to use a huge dildo safely?

If you haven’t used a huge dildo before, you’ve probably seen horse and walrus sex toys and wondered how exactly you should use them. These dildos are larger than average in length and girth, so they can be a little intimidating. But they’re popular for a reason: They can be very pleasing and satisfying because they create a vaginal and anal “satiating.”

These large dildos – anything over 9 inches – can be used for both anal and vaginal play. But there are some health risks to consider. Many people do worry that using a large dildo will permanently stretch them. Let them “loose”. But actually, your body’s natural elasticity should prevent this from happening, and you’ll get back the tightness in your muscles within a day or two.

Here’s everything you need to know about using a large dildo safely:

First, make sure it’s clean

Your oversized dildo will explore your innermost areas and thorough cleaning will ensure your experience is safe, hygienic, and healthy. Even if it’s brand new, it’s still worth washing the dildo thoroughly in hot water or using a sex toy cleaner before using it.

And, if you’re sharing sex toys with your partner, thorough cleaning or using a condom will help reduce your risk of STIs.

Second, use a high-quality lubricant

Lube is very important to all sexual experiences—not only because it feels great to let everything slide easily, but because it makes anal and vaginal insertion safer by reducing the risk of injury (tears) and soreness.

Lubricants make anal and vaginal penetration safer by reducing the risk of injury (tears) and soreness. For large dildos, it’s safest to use a thick, long-lasting lube that won’t go away within the first few minutes.

Water-based lubricants are safe to use on all sex toys and condoms. While many are thin, water-based lubes are organic, vegan, and paraben-free, making them perfect for anyone with sensitive skin. If you plan to use a dildo anal, you must use a thicker, longer-lasting lubricant. However, if you’re using a sex toy that’s silicone-based, make sure you don’t use silicone lube as this can damage the toy. Remember, the anus does not naturally lubricate itself like the vagina, so extra lubrication is critical.

However, you can use a condom on the toy and then apply silicone lube. Our large dildo is thick and feels great to the touch – it’s also waterproof so you can use it in the bath or shower.

There are also some anal-specific lubricant products that are great for large dildos. Remember, the anus does not naturally lubricate itself like the vagina, so extra lubrication is critical.

Third, be gentle

If you’re new to the world of large toys, it’s best to start with smaller ones and work your way up, you may find large dildos difficult to insert at first, so I recommend inserting slowly and getting in to get your A position that unfolds comfortably.Never rush a tuba without foreplay or a warm-up, as you could injure yourself. Once you’re ready, a good position is to lie on your back with a pillow under you and your legs raised and spread out.

Another way is to squat on the dildo and lower yourself onto it. This gives you more control over insertion depth, so you can go at your own pace.

Forth, explore

Once you insert the widest part of the dildo, your body should become more relaxed. Allows you to explore feelings in your own time.

