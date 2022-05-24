How to Watermark Photos for Free: 2022 New Solutions

When it comes to branding, especially on social media, you’ll notice visible watermarks on many professional photographs, designs, visual art, and even memes. So how is this done? If you also have this kind of doubt, this post will give you some aid. It will provide you with a new solution about how to watermark photos for free, by showing the step-by-step operation of an effective and powerful watermark editor – WorkinTool Watermark Eraser.

Things to Know

· What is Watermark

Watermarks are usually added to many gallery or professional photography images. You may find nearly all images on most websites have their copyright. Generally, if you download them, there are always watermarks overlaid on them, and you can’t get the originals without watermarks until you buy them from the copyright owner. Watermarks can be used to protect confidential information and indicate the validity of legal documents.

· Why Watermarks Important

There are several significant reasons accountable for watermarking photos, documents, or videos.

On one hand, you may have the request of sharing or storing your photos online, to protect your precious memories and your identity, you can watermark them. Watermarks help protect the copyright of your work. People can only preview your work before buying it, and your work is not at risk of theft. No one can steal or alter your work without your permission.

On the other hand, adding watermarks can also be used to expand the reputation of a brand. If you are a business worker, influencer, or vlogger, you may be quite familiar with this brand tactic. you can increase your fame and brand awareness by adding a digital watermark, which ensures that whenever and wherever someone shares your work, your name or brand is always attached to the work.

Watermark Photos with WorkinTool Watermark Eraser

WorkinTool Watermark Eraser is a powerful and professional watermark processor that I’d like to recommend to you. It is launched by a reliable company – WorkinTool, which has over 10 years of experience in office desktop software. It can output a photo with a watermark in high quality in just a few seconds. It realizes batch processing as well, which means you can add multiple watermarks on images only with one click.

Reasons to Have It

· Free It has a long-term free trial, and there are no limits at all. · Easy and Fast It is easy to operate, and the converting speed is fast. You can also add multiply watermarks once. · Safe Its program and web page are of great security, so don’t worry it will bring a virus to your device. You don’t have to log in to your account as well. It will not save your personal information and data. · Powerful It is an all-in-one watermark processor that can realize many functions like editing photos, rotating photos, removing watermarks, etc. · Great result It won’t affect the quality of your photo and you can output it in high quality. · Clear The interface is simple and comfortable without any ads on it.

How to Watermark Photos with It

Now let’s figure out how to watermark photos with it. Here is a detailed tutorial provided for you.

Step1. Launch the tool, then pick the option “Add watermark to image”.

Step2. Upload your photo by selecting it from your folder or dragging it directly. The supported image formats are JPG, PNG, and BMP.

Step3. Add text or upload an image watermark. Then press “Save” to store it in your folder.

It is available for you to design the style, size, opacity, and angle of it. You can also decide the position of the watermark. If you choose the custom mode, you can drag the watermark arbitrarily. And for the tile mode, your image will be filled with watermarks. As for the nine-square mode, you can put the watermark according to the nine-square layout.

In addition, it is in favor of batch processing, just add text or image watermarks to the image again or choose the tile mode to cover the image with watermarks.

More to Share

Designed for removing watermarks, the WorkinTool Watermark Eraser can also fulfill other functions like removing watermarks from images and videos, editing images, rotating images, resizing videos, trimming videos, etc. It is an all-around photo processor that is endowed with many usages. The following part presents nearly all its other functions. You can refer to it if you are eager to know more.

Remove watermark from video Remover watermark from image Add watermark to video Rotate image Resize video Trim video Crop image Add sticker to photos Blur image Add text to photo Add flames to photo Add overlay to the photo

Wrapping Up

Due to the rapidly growing Information Age and the widespread use of social media, the speed of photo/video spread has been accelerated. To avoid others using your photos and videos for business and to refrain from intellectual property conflicts, you’d better add your watermark to your photos, videos, and other works. Furthermore, if you are a media worker, YouTuber, or vlogger, you have a greater need to add a watermark to your works, no matter for increasing your reputation or for protecting your intellectual property.

In this post, I have introduced you to a powerful and effective watermark editor – WorkinTool Watermark Eraser, by elaborating a brief introduction, key features, and a detailed tutorial of it. The reason why I highly recommend it is plentiful, for instance, its fast and easy operation, its light-weight program, its clear interface without ads, etc. What is most important is that it is completely free for the long term, and it accomplishes removing watermarks with a great result. I’m convinced that you have found the answer to how to watermark photos for free after your careful reading. I will appreciate it if it can offer you some useful information.