Playing with a Live Dealer Is the Most Popular Gaming Platforms Trend

Playing with a live dealer is a combination of the comfort of an online casino with luxury and pleasant communication in a real casino.Every day this games direction is gaining more and more fans. However, there are players for whom this format is not very suitable.

Who is suitable and not suitable for live games

Four categories of online casino visitors are immediately eliminated:

low–stakes players. for a pleasant time, player needs a bankroll with several hundred dollars;

fickle visitors who play for 1-2 hours a week – having received a minor loss at the beginning of the session, you can spend a few more hours to get out of the minus;

bonus hunters because live casino games do not offer standard bonuses;

gamblers who play for a bet increase after losing – it’s not that there may not be enough money, but that a fast pace of rounds is necessary for the tactics of raising.

Live games will be the right choice for two groups of customers of online sites:

high rollers making bets measured in hundreds of dollars;

recreational players who are indifferent to the result, who understand that they are not losing, but paying for gambling:

pro players with high skills.

Live Game Features

In fact, there are only three main games – roulette, blackjack and baccarat. But at the same time there are many unique games: bingo, wheel of fortune, various TV shows adapted specifically for the best live casinos. Some games already use virtual reality, which makes the experience even more cool.

Broadcasts in 90% of cases originate from special studios, but there is an opportunity to place bets in a land-based casino from which the broadcast is organized.

Live game dealers do not pay with chips – winnings are credited to the player’s account automatically.

What is the reason for the live casino’s phenomenal popularity?

The main reason for the live casino popularity is the opportunity to play in a pleasant company, and not be alone with yourself. Classic slots and simulators of card games and roulette are solo entertainment where the player is left alone with himself. In a live casino, a guest plays with a professional dealer who not only hosts the game but also communicates, including answering questions that can be asked in the chat. In addition, there are other real players at the table, with whom you can also communicate in a live chat.

We can say that live online casinos were able to bring the atmosphere of real casinos to gaming sites. At the same time, visitors had the opportunity to enjoy the game and socialize in the comfort of their own homes.