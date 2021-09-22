The present article seeks to make you advance your skills as a Scrum Master and that is why we will be talking about the SASM Training Program being offered at KnowledgeHut. Let’s dive in to know more about this program and all it has to offer to you:

What is SASM Training certification?

SAFe 4.0 Advanced Scrum Master Course is a comprehensive training program curated for you to stand out from others as a high-ranking SAFe-certified Scrum Master. The course prepares you beforehand to grab the leadership roles in SAFe implementation across the organization and leverage you with the required actionable practices to expedite scalable engineering, Agile in the enterprise, program, and team levels. You get to discover practical methods on how to address the Scrum and Agile anti-patterns in the organization with ease.

SASM Training has a lot to offer to you in order to develop the expertise to pave way for cross-team interactions in support of program execution and continuous improvisation in a lean organization. In this two-day SASM training program the benefits that includes in this learned experience are to become master of DevOps and Kanban to ease the flow of value, and drive collaboration with product management, architects, and other critical stakeholders in the larger program and organization contexts.

The SASM training is designation of SAFe® 5.1 Advanced Scrum Master Certification offered by Scaled Agile, Inc. (Scaled Agile) to those candidates who successfully complete this 2-day training by SAFe® Program Consultant by exhibiting their knowledge of the Scaled Agile Framework® (SAFe®) and acing the Certified SAFe® 5.1 Advanced Scrum Master certification exam. KnowledgeHut, an immersive learning platform is a Gold Partner of Scaled Agile which has brought this training program to be offered on its platform.

Why become Advanced Scrum Masters

The demand for Scrum Masters is surging far beyond the software industry as it has become the most promising job ever. Senior scrum masters are more in demand across various industries for their executive leadership and the surge is higher at its points because enterprises are looking for practitioners who have expertise with advanced SAFe skills in the domain. They are often entrusted more in comparison to non-certified candidates on related to the reins of the enterprise. Also, the research data validates that leadership roles primarily with those who are dedicated Scrum Master.

Moreover, it is shown that CEOs who have the role of a Senior Scrum Master are chiefly capable to drive high performance over every aspect of the enterprise. This is because they showcase to keep innovation work cycles or “Sprints” short, and emphasize on value creation and customer engagement throughout the development process. They can also easily overcome risks and challenges faced by the development team and facilitate so through external managers in sheltering the development team from counter-productive interventions.

With the skills you will gain after SASM training is highly sought after as you become competent to deliver the most qualified and adaptable framework worldwide, adopted by over 70% of Fortune 100 companies.

What you’ll learn in the SASM certification course

The Certified SAFe SASM course has been comprehensively designed to aid you in preparing for the Certified SASM exam. Upon completion of the course, you get equipped with all the Agile tools and techniques to scale Scrum and Agile in a SAFe organization and facilitate the Scrum events over teams with smooth Iteration execution. You can extend support in program-level execution and support continuous improvement for the firm. With the skills you can coach Agile teams to gain maximum business productivity and quickly locate and resolute anti-patterns in the firm environment. Below listed are the benefits you will learn from this course:

Explore the role of Scrum Master in SAFe of coaching high-performing Agile teams to deliver optimum business value at scale.

You learn how to apply Scrum Master Perspective on SAFe principles to enhance business agility.

Get equipped in successful Support Program Execution of plan across the enterprise and how to facilitate program increment execution in a lean enterprise and increase flow with Kanban and XP.

Connecting SAFe Lean-Agile principles and values to the senior Scrum Master role and learning how to apply them.

Collaboration with Agile teams to estimate and forecast work across the enterprise and ensuring high-quality delivery.

Strengthened deep knowledge of Business Agility, Customer Centricity and Design thinking and how to leverage.

Final Remarks:

The SASM training certification is a one-stop solution for those who aims to get equipped with the required skills to be an effective SAFe Senior Scrum Master. In this engaging and interactive 2-day training program, you'll develop the practical skills hiring employers look for in leaders with Advanced Scrum Master Skills.