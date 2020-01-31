Paris Casinos are a Liberty

Thinking of taking a trip to Paris? Even if you aren’t a big fan of the casinos, there are many different reasons why you would want visit the heralded City of Lights. One of the most beautiful cities in Europe, it more than holds its own when compared to the other major cities around the world. From the Eiffel Tower to the Champs Elysees, the Pont Des Arts Bridge to the many fine shops and restaurants all over town, Paris offers a great many sights and attractions that make it well worth visiting.

For gambling aficionados though, a visit to Paris is practically essential. Among all the casinos I have had the pleasure of visiting over the years, some of the best I found are located in the city. The Cercle Gaillon is a good example, having been at the forefront of the poker scene in Paris for more than a century. An elegant and stylish poker room situated in an equally luxurious building, Cercle Gaillon unfortunately closed its doors in September, 2012. Nevertheless, its legacy as one of the finest poker rooms in Europe remains to this day.

The good news is that there are still a number of establishments catering to casino denizens from all around the world, from dedicated poker rooms to more fully featured casinos offering the full range of casino games. Here we give you a rundown of some of the best of the best casinos in the city, any of which will rival the biggest and grandest casinos in the world. If you have the chance to visit Paris and you feel that you simply must put in some time at the tables, checking out these establishments is highly recommended.

Casino Barrière d’Enghien-les-Bains

Address: 3, avenue de Ceinture, 95880 Enghien-les-Bains

The Casino Barrière d’Enghien-les-Bains may not be as large as many of the other more famous casinos in Europe, the Mediterranean, or in Las Vegas, but it definitely makes up for its modest size with its wealth of game options, the luxuriousness of its surroundings, and the elegant and stylish atmosphere. Known informally as Enghien-les-Bains, it attracts a healthy clientele of gamblers from all over Europe and from around the world.

Like most other casinos, the selection at Enghien-les-Bains is almost entirely dominated by slots. All over the floor, you can see slots machines of all types and payout levels, encompassing many different themes. If you are looking for a place to play the slots in Paris, you certainly won’t have to go anywhere else other than to Enghien-les-Bains in order to get your craving satisfied!

Of course, the casino offers more than just slots. Also attracting a healthy share of its audience is the expansive live game table selection, which is always the scene of heavy action on any given day. Blackjack and roulette are among the most popular, with Punto Banco/baccarat seeing some bustling activity as well.

Le Cercle Wagram

Address: Champs-Elysées, 17ème, 47 ave de Wagram

Locate at the beautiful and historic Champs-Elysées, Le Cercle Wagram boasts of one of the most attractive playrooms in Paris, which certainly isn’t lacking in casinos with visually impressive surroundings. An exclusive and very stylish establishment, entry into the place is a bit restrictive, with formidable doormen guarding the entrance. Nevertheless, this merely serves to reinforce the exclusive “VIP” feel of the place, and you will be rewarded by a totally comfortable and relaxing playing environment after you get in.

Relaxation will probably be the last thing on your mind once you do gain entry however, as the action proceeds at a fast and furious pace. Blackjack, craps, and poker are the main draws as far as table games go, and there are many other excellent selections for you to try out as well.

Keep in mind that Le Cercle Wagram is where many of Paris’ high rollers go to let off a little steam, so the action may get a little bit too heavy for beginners and more casual players. Nevertheless, the friendly and accommodating staff will have you feeling welcome in no time, and you can comfortably settle into the games that best suit your bankroll and experience level.

Cercle Clichy Montmartre

Address: Place de Clichy, 9ème, 84 rue de Clichy

Cercle Clichy Montmartre isn’t going to win any awards for the expansiveness of its facilities, as it is one of the smaller casinos in Paris. As with most other modestly-endowed casinos in the city however, it more than makes up for it in terms of the game selection, the elegance of the setting, and the quality of the overall experience.

Among the live table games you can enjoy, blackjack and poker seem to attract the most players. Also part of the table game lineup are Punto Banco/baccarat and Multicolor games. The poker is especially diverse, with variants such as Omaha Poker and Texas Hold ’em ensuring a good selection of options. If you have the opportunity to do so, joining in on one of the regularly held poker tournaments is highly recommended for the opportunity to win some truly tempting jackpots.

La Tête dans les Nuages

Address: Richelieu-Drouot, 2ème, 5 boulevard des Italiens

La Tête dans les Nuages is definitely where you want to go if you want to enjoy the finest in casino gaming that Paris has to offer. Providing a wealth of gambling and gaming opportunities, the casino truly has something for everyone, regardless of bankroll and playing experience. On any given day, you can see more casual tourists playing alongside the more hardened casino veterans. This makes for a lively and vibrant atmosphere in which everyone is welcome to take part in the action.

Most of the machines onboard the floor are of the arcade variety, which tends to attract players of all ages. As could be expected, there are literally dozens of variants of these games, from the most basic to the most complex multiplayer titles.

Among the highlights are Dance Dance Revolution, puck two, and basketball, which allows you to pit your skills against other players. There is also a fast-paced car-racing game that accommodates as many as five players, and Guitar Hero, which is just as popular here as it is anywhere in the world.

Association Cercle Central

Address: Pigalle, 9ème, 2 rue Frochot

Another relatively small casino, the Association Cercle Central is nevertheless one of the most reputable and popular in Paris. Despite its fairly modest selection of table games, you can always count on a pretty lively and action-packed floor on any given day of the week. Poker is available in many different variants, along with Punto Banco/baccarat and Multicolor. There are also six tables for Texas Hold ‘em and Omaha Poker, providing a pretty good selection that should keep even the most avid poker aficionado well entertained for hours.

As you can see, there are still a good number of casinos in Paris worth experiencing. Despite the closure of a few famous and legendary establishments, the city remains a mecca for gamblers from all over Europe and from around the world. If a visit to Paris is in your immediate future, don’t forget to drop into one of these or the many other exciting casinos in the city!