Know the Top Forex Robots in 2021 Before you Start Trading

Automated trading systems are ruling the market these days because trading becomes a lot easier with these forex robots. The best FX robots in 2021 are –

Forex Fury

Forex Fury is a fully automated trading bot that has become a favorite of traders within a small period. The EA is compatible with almost all prominent platforms and claims an impressive win ratio of 93%.

Features:

Compatible with NFA, FIFO, MT4, and MT5 Build 600+

ECN support

Low, medium, and high risk strategies

Effective money management to ensure sustainable growth

Tested and proven SET files

Trade any pair, crypto, or indices

Multiple filters to avoid bad market conditions

Works with any MT4/MT5 trading brokerage

Easy 5 minute installation with full guides and videos

Forex Stream

Forex Stream is a 100% automated trading system that has clients from more than 100 countries. With over 25 years of experience in the market, the team has put together a system that offers long term growth in a low risk environment.

Features:

Instant download with step by step video guides for new traders

Testing, optimization, and free updates regularly

4 licenses to run the software on 4 accounts at the same time

Advanced features like advanced holiday filter, spread filter, and trailing stop and break win

Lifetime membership with one-time payment

Responsive and helpful customer support to set up the software and more

Forex Flex EA

Forex Flex EA is a verified forex EA that uses a newly developed innovative technology that involves virtual trades. With it, the EA opens virtual trades in the background and uses them to monitor the market constantly so the trader can determine the absolute perfect entry point.

Features:

NFA and FIFO compatible

MT4 and MT5 versions

Optimized settings

Popular members only forum

12 selectable strategies

Money management feature

Supports all currency pairs

Forex Diamond

Forex Diamond is a complete, high performance EA that uses three proven forex trading strategies to outperform the market consistently. The three strategies this EA uses are the signal strategy, counter trend strategy, and scalping strategy.

Features:

MT4 and MT5 compatible

Dynamic trading logic

3 completely independent trading systems in one EA

Self-updating algorithm

Amazing 40+ recovery factor

High slippage protection, high spread protection, and profit protection system

Reasonable dynamically calculated stop loss and take profit levels

Less need to be optimized than other robots

RoFX

RoFx was developed by a team of software developers and traders with significant trading experience. The EA started showing positive dynamics in 2010. It means that the number of successful bids started exceeding the number of unprofitable ones.

Features:

Easy start with a trial short-term investment for 30 trading days

Daily profit gained at the end of each trading profitable day

Minimum risks with the stop-loss system blocking trading at the minimum loss

Deposit security guarantee by the reserve fund of the company

Return of investment funds at any time

No leverage

Forex Cyborg

Forex Cyborg is a fully automated forex trading system for professional traders. The EA incorporates complex technical analysis on MetaTrader 4 trading platform. According to back testing in the MT4 strategy tester, the robot has a high win rate on multiple currency pairs

Features:

Tick testing with real tick data

Real variable spreads used for back testing

Real slippage stimulated in back tests to anticipate several trading conditions

Trading commissions included in back tests to not affect overall performance

Compatible with any MT4 trading platform

Odin Forex Robot

Odin is a forex robot designed for every trader regardless of skill level. This completely automated trading system hands everything to the trader on its own; from basic things like opening and closing trades, to advanced calculations like profit control and money management.

Features:

Legendary grid trading strategy

Real time broker shield

Fully optimized settings for over 20 common forex pairs

Perfect entry and exit points with price plotting

Tight SLs and TPs for accurate stop loss and take profit

Built in money management to calculate the safest lot size automatically

Clean and informative visual interface

Other great forex robots this year include Forex Gump, Wall Street Forex Robot, and Forex Robotron.