Know the Top Forex Robots in 2021 Before you Start Trading

Automated trading systems are ruling the market these days because trading becomes a lot easier with these forex robots. The best FX robots in 2021 are –
Forex Fury
Forex Fury is a fully automated trading bot that has become a favorite of traders within a small period. The EA is compatible with almost all prominent platforms and claims an impressive win ratio of 93%.
Features:
- Compatible with NFA, FIFO, MT4, and MT5 Build 600+
- ECN support
- Low, medium, and high risk strategies
- Effective money management to ensure sustainable growth
- Tested and proven SET files
- Trade any pair, crypto, or indices
- Multiple filters to avoid bad market conditions
- Works with any MT4/MT5 trading brokerage
- Easy 5 minute installation with full guides and videos
Forex Stream
Forex Stream is a 100% automated trading system that has clients from more than 100 countries. With over 25 years of experience in the market, the team has put together a system that offers long term growth in a low risk environment.
Features:
- Instant download with step by step video guides for new traders
- Testing, optimization, and free updates regularly
- 4 licenses to run the software on 4 accounts at the same time
- Advanced features like advanced holiday filter, spread filter, and trailing stop and break win
- Lifetime membership with one-time payment
- Responsive and helpful customer support to set up the software and more
Forex Flex EA
Forex Flex EA is a verified forex EA that uses a newly developed innovative technology that involves virtual trades. With it, the EA opens virtual trades in the background and uses them to monitor the market constantly so the trader can determine the absolute perfect entry point.
Features:
- NFA and FIFO compatible
- MT4 and MT5 versions
- Optimized settings
- Popular members only forum
- 12 selectable strategies
- Money management feature
- Supports all currency pairs
Forex Diamond
Forex Diamond is a complete, high performance EA that uses three proven forex trading strategies to outperform the market consistently. The three strategies this EA uses are the signal strategy, counter trend strategy, and scalping strategy.
Features:
- MT4 and MT5 compatible
- Dynamic trading logic
- 3 completely independent trading systems in one EA
- Self-updating algorithm
- Amazing 40+ recovery factor
- High slippage protection, high spread protection, and profit protection system
- Reasonable dynamically calculated stop loss and take profit levels
- Less need to be optimized than other robots
RoFX
RoFx was developed by a team of software developers and traders with significant trading experience. The EA started showing positive dynamics in 2010. It means that the number of successful bids started exceeding the number of unprofitable ones.
Features:
- Easy start with a trial short-term investment for 30 trading days
- Daily profit gained at the end of each trading profitable day
- Minimum risks with the stop-loss system blocking trading at the minimum loss
- Deposit security guarantee by the reserve fund of the company
- Return of investment funds at any time
- No leverage
Forex Cyborg
Forex Cyborg is a fully automated forex trading system for professional traders. The EA incorporates complex technical analysis on MetaTrader 4 trading platform. According to back testing in the MT4 strategy tester, the robot has a high win rate on multiple currency pairs
Features:
- Tick testing with real tick data
- Real variable spreads used for back testing
- Real slippage stimulated in back tests to anticipate several trading conditions
- Trading commissions included in back tests to not affect overall performance
- Compatible with any MT4 trading platform
Odin Forex Robot
Odin is a forex robot designed for every trader regardless of skill level. This completely automated trading system hands everything to the trader on its own; from basic things like opening and closing trades, to advanced calculations like profit control and money management.
Features:
- Legendary grid trading strategy
- Real time broker shield
- Fully optimized settings for over 20 common forex pairs
- Perfect entry and exit points with price plotting
- Tight SLs and TPs for accurate stop loss and take profit
- Built in money management to calculate the safest lot size automatically
- Clean and informative visual interface
Other great forex robots this year include Forex Gump, Wall Street Forex Robot, and Forex Robotron.