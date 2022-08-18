Moving to France from the UK: The Complete Guide

France is one of the most popular destinations for many British ex-pats, and it’s easy to understand why. The country is home to breathtaking sights, serene beaches, and diverse culinary delights, which are treats to everyone who visits. It’s also widely admired for its more carefree and relaxed lifestyle since the pace of life in France is slower and more peaceful compared to other countries.

Perhaps you’ve been entertaining the idea of moving to France from the UK because of all it has to offer. Whether you’re doing this to start a new life with your spouse or to reap the perks of a Mediterranean lifestyle, the choice of immigration is a big step that shouldn’t be done without careful thought.

For this, you’ll need the assistance of a Newcastle immigration solicitor to help you with your UK spouse visa application and to guide you through the entire journey of moving. This way, you get to enjoy the transition into a new life with your partner and loved one more comfortably without the stress and the unnecessary hassle that comes with it.

The immigration experience is not all sunshine and rainbows; for this, a handy guide will be helpful if you want to navigate your journey better. That said, here is a guide to moving to France from the UK and some tips and information you want to keep in mind as you go.

Organize all the necessary paperwork.

The first thing in order before moving is to settle your UK and French paperwork. You want to prepare the documents you need as early as possible so that you feel secure and safe in a new country. Some of these documents include:

Medical documents

Marriage and birth certificates

Financial or banking documents

UK tax documentation

Qualification and education documents

Ensure that you have already gathered all this important information and checked in with both the French and UK authorities. These are essential in allowing you to feel settled in your new home. It’s also crucial that you inform all the important authorities about your plans to move before going ahead.

Research living costs in France.

France’s tourist spots or great vibes shouldn’t only be the sole deciding factor for your move. In fact, you should also take into consideration whether or not you can afford the costs of living in your new home country. Don’t just jump to conclusions that the expenses are similar to what you’ve experienced in the UK. It will be helpful to talk to current residents in France or friends who have already undergone the same experience as you.

Stick to a budget and consider necessary costs like travel fares, meals, accommodation, or rentals which you’re bound to experience along the way.

Settle your visa and residency papers.

Before Brexit, UK and EU citizens generally don’t need a visa when moving to France. However, those who plan on immigrating to France will now need a visa for permanent residence.

Many changes have been made since Brexit happened, which is why British nationals won’t be able to move to France and live as freely as other EU citizens. This has made the prospect even more difficult, but it doesn’t mean that it’s impossible.

Some of these alterations include the following:

If you plan to get a job in France, you must apply for a suitable work visa, find an employer before your date of travel, and follow your work visa conditions.

If you plan on staying in France for over 90 days, you need to apply for a long-stay visa before your trip in advance.

If you plan on applying for French citizenship, you need to meet several conditions. For non-EU citizens, these conditions may include integration and language conditions.

You are not allowed to reside in another EU country unless you experience the immigration process as a national of a third country.

UK nationals who have EU citizenships find it easier to move to France. In the same way, if your spouse or relative is a French resident, you may be eligible for a family visa. This makes your moving options more convenient and straightforward.

Other changes may still be applicable depending on your personal circumstances. It would be wise to hire an immigration lawyer if you have any more concerns or inquiries about moving to France.

Applying for a visa

Visa applications often follow the traditional format of going through the consulate or embassy of the country you intend to visit. But for UK citizens, you can simply submit your visa application online. The government website of France will already be enough to guide you throughout the process of applying for the right visa for you.

Register your details with the French government.

Once you have already settled the aforementioned and obtained your visa, make sure to register with the right authorities. You must also apply for a residence permit at the location of your new home. Afterwards, you can now begin sorting your utilities and necessary services in your new place.