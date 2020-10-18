Business Benefits of Cloud Services Explained

If you want to create an effective app for your business, you might need to decide where you want to host it in the cloud or take a more traditional route. Though cloud services are now riding the crest of a wave of popularity, many startuppers and seasoned entrepreneurs still don’t know much about cloud computing and the benefits it may bring to you business.

If you're also currently beating your brains out try to figure out the solution to this dilemma, you need to familiarize yourself with the key concepts of cloud services and cloud computing. So, let's dive right into it.

What are Cloud Services?

If you’re new to the world of cloud services, you’re in the right place. It can be a little overwhelming to understand what these superior technical solutions actually do, so let start by comparing them to something a little easier to visualize. Imagine that you’ve built a new house and need to get electricity for it. You have two choices: to generate your own electricity, or buy electricity from a power company. If you decide to generate your own electricity, you’ll need to invest a lot of money, space, and effort in building and maintaining your own power source. You could get a windmill and solar panels. But what if the weather doesn’t cooperate? What if your windmill breaks? Or what if you throw a massive party and suddenly need a lot more electricity for all these strobe lights and fog machines? Of course, you can try to build your own nuclear plant in your basement or get more solar panels to solve the problem. But in such cases, you might be spending a whole lot more of time and money to generate way more power than you actually need. Your other option is to buy electricity from a power company. For a monthly fee, this company ensures you get enough electricity to meet your needs. And when you’re out of town, you pay a lot less because you use less electricity.

Cloud services work the same way as the power company. They provide on-demand delivery of a wide range of application services and IT resources over the Internet. It’s convenient, reliable, and adaptable. Exactly what you need for your business!

How Can Your Business Benefit from Cloud Services?

In the past, businesses used to buy and maintain their own equipment and infrastructure for their IT needs. Things like servers, switches, fans, and lots of cables were kept onsite and maintained by the IT department. But IT equipment isn’t cheap. Moreover, it gets outdated very fast, given the incessant development of information technologies. Just like that windmill in your backyard, creating and maintaining your own IT infrastructure can set you back a large sum of money. What’s more, it’s quite time-consuming and unreliable. That’s where cloud services come into play. Cloud service providers have the equipment and resources required to supply on-demand infrastructure via the cloud. Thus, you’ll get lots of equipment, huge warehouses full of servers, storage, databases, everything you could possibly need to take your business to the next level and make it succeed online.

Cloud computing allows your business to access as many resources as it needs in the blink of an eye, and you’ll only pay for what you use. Cloud service platforms own and maintain the network-connected hardware required for these services, while customers provision and use what they need through a web application.

Today, many companies even employ many specialists who design, optimize, and manage the resources they obtain from cloud service platforms. These network architects analyze the needs of their business (things like security needs, web traffic pattern, data storage, automation, and more) and configure these resources so that the company is optimizing the money spent on cloud computing. This also proves the efficiency and huge potential of cloud computing for your business development.

Benefits to Consider

Based upon the above mentioned facts, it’s possible to single out the particular business benefits of cloud services: