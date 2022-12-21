The Best Vibrators For Women in 2022.

We’ve seen over and over that people love vibrators. Why is that? Vibrators offer so much pleasure for the user, and are so popular to help those who struggle to orgasm in a way that a person simply cannot. Vibrators are constantly innovating, with new materials, new functions, and better battery lasting time.

Shopping for a sex toy or vibrator can at times feel overwhelming and intimidating, especially if it is your first time buying a vibrator. After putting in hours of research and analyzing some of the best vibrators on the market, we are excited to share our favorite models from innovative sex toy maker V For Vibes – a woman owned company founded by women, for women for 2022.

The Luna Heated Thrusting Rabbit Vibrator

The Luna is a true best seller for a reason. The Luna offers intensity, power, and dual internal and external pleasure with the added features of warming and thrusting. Luna is such a beautifully pleasurable toy that really offers the most incredibly orgasmic experience for the user. Most people with a clitoris need some form of clitoral stimulation to really get to where they are going; Luna satisfies that need beyond belief. Luna also has thrusting, which means this experience will feel even better than another sex toy of the same style.

The Luna headed thrusting rabbit dildo has been one of the top sellers for V For Vibes since its launch. Luna offers intense pleasure, with thrill inducing features, such as 7 thrusting functions, 8 vibration modes, and an intelligent warming feature that warms to enhance your sensations as well as allow for temperature play. Plus, Luna has a ribbed shaft to really help you enjoy the thrusting feature to the utmost. Luna is made of body safe, medical grade silicone that is easy to clean, and has a discreetly quiet motor to ensure you don’t have to worry about anyone hearing you get to where you’re going.

Daphne – Dual vibrating rose vibrator

Daphne gives you the amazing rose sex toy on one end, and an insertable dildo on the other. This double stimulation is some of the best in the game and is sure to rock your socks.

Daphne offers 10 air frequencies on the rose sex toy side, to help you find that ultimate clitoral stimulation that gets you off without fail. Plus, with a long battery life of over an hour on a single charge, you can use Daphne as long as you need or want to. Daphne is also completely waterproof, meaning you can use her in and out of the shower for exciting extra pleasurable sensations from water on your erogenous zones.

Iris – the triple stimulation suction cup dildo

If you enjoy stimulation in many forms, Iris is there to satisfy. With anal, clitoral, and internal vaginal stimulation, Iris is always able to make your orgasms extremely intense. Iris offers so much stimulation in such an easy package. Iris is made of medical grade silicone, making her easy to clean and safe to use. In addition, Iris has a suction cup to make it a toy you can use hands free for any place that you may be. Iris has 10 vibration frequencies that will stimulate you to the fullest.

Phoebe- the ultimate sex machine

Phoebe is an intense sex machine that never loses stamina. No matter how long or short you like your sex sessions, Phoebe will last for you. With 7 vibration frequencies and 7 thrusting frequencies, Phoebe can rock your world in the bedroom easily. Phoebe also has a sexy heating feature, to ensure that you get the most comfortable pleasure for you and your body. Phoebe is lightweight and compact, and also has a suction cup so you can attach it to the wall and let Phoebe go for it.

Chloe – the best cock ring

Chloe is one of the best cock rings on the market to date. Chloe adds pleasure whether you’re self pleasing or using it with a partner. The vibrations are there in 10 different functions, and will add so much sensation to your erection and sex life. Chloe is also extremely quiet, making it easy to use any time, any where. Chloe is made of body safe, medical grade silicone.