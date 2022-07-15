6 Best Cryptocurrency-Based Games in 2022

Like cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency-based games are also gaining popularity. Here are a few popular crypto-based games you can play in 2022.

#1 Play to Earn

Play to Earn is a new concept that allows players to earn Solana (SOL) through their gaming experience. While this idea is not anything new (several free-to-play games have been doing it for years), Play to Earn has a far more profound impact on the cryptocurrency industry.

Here’s how it works: you play the game and win or lose, but in addition to winning or losing, you also earn SOL. You can do this by playing tournaments with other players or playing against bots (AI). The amount of SOL you receive will depend on your skill level and how well you do against others in these tournaments or single-player games.

You can learn about Solana before you play the game. Also considering learning other details like what Solana is, how to buy Solana, etc. Knowing these will help you gain more information on crypto. You can later use this knowledge to sell or trade it.

#2 Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a collectible game where you can buy and sell digital creatures called Axies. Each Axie has unique stats, genetics, and abilities that can be improved by feeding it food or training it in battles.

Players can also breed different Axies to create new ones with even better stats. The marketplace for selling or buying Axies is an integral part of the game and helps make it popular among cryptocurrency traders who want to earn extra income on the side.

#3 Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained is a trading card game that utilizes blockchain technology. It is a fantasy-themed game, and you can play it online. The most significant aspect of this game is that it runs on the Ethereum blockchain. So, every transaction made on the Gods Unchained platform is timestamped, irreversible, and transparent to all users.

The purpose of Gods Unchained is to allow players to collect cards while they wager against other players in live games or tournaments. Each card has its unique value which depends on how rare it is or how much physical energy was required for its creation (more on this later). If you want to get ahead with your collection, consider buying second-hand cards from other players who no longer want them anymore.

#4 Crypto Racing League

Crypto Racing League is a free-to-play blockchain-based racing game that lets players collect, breed, and trade digital car models. The game uses an Ethereum smart contract to create unique digital cars that are stored on the blockchain and can be sold for cryptocurrency. Players can buy these cars in the game or breeding program, where they can then earn more crypto by racing them against other players’ cars.

Players start with $100 worth of Ethereum (ETH), which they can use to purchase various vehicles from the Crypto Racing League’s marketplace. They also have access to a “marketplace” feature where they can buy or sell their vehicles using different currencies such as Bitcoin and Litecoin. Finally, there is an “auction house” where users can trade their vehicles for Ethereum tokens or other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Cash or Monero.

The developers behind this project claim it has several advantages over traditional video games: First, it allows users from all over the world to play together without worrying about the lag time due to distance between players.

Second, it allows them to get back some of their money spent on purchasing items within games rather than simply throwing away money on microtransactions. Thirdly the decentralized nature means no one company owns all assets contained within each virtual world. So, players will not suddenly find themselves unable to access certain features due to unforeseen circumstances outside their control

#5 29 Slots

29 Slots is a blockchain-based casino game. Tmeans it’s built on the blockchain and uses cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin to play. You can earn tokens by playing games, which you can then use to play more games.

You will win some of these tokens by playing, but you will also lose some of your own money if you simply want to buy into the system so you can keep playing for free.

The interface is easy enough to use even for beginners who aren’t familiar with cryptocurrency or how blockchain works in general (and it does take some getting used to). There are plenty of tutorials available on YouTube if you need extra help understanding what everything means or how everything works together within the app itself (and outside).

#6 Blockchain Cuties Universe

Blockchain Cuties Universe is a game that lets you earn CryptoKitties-esque collectibles. The cute graphics and gameplay are appealing, but what makes Blockchain Cuties Universe stand out is the ability to sell your digital pets for real money.

As with any collectible game, this one requires patience. You’ll have to wait for your pets to be born, grow up, and age before they’re ready to be sold at an auction on the blockchain marketplace. All of these activities take time—weeks or months in some cases—so keep that in mind before you start playing!

Once your pet has been born and aged enough (you can tell by looking at its stats), you’ll want it ready for auction as soon as possible so that you can maximize profits from selling it off. To do this successfully, there are some things worth doing:

Spend some time leveling up each pet’s stats by feeding them food items found around the map; this will increase their value once they’re put up on sale

Having more than one of each type of pet will give you more options when trying to sell them at auctions

You can check out more crypto-based games if you enjoyed these.