Dubai: How To Rent A Car During A Trip

In the hot Emirates with excellent roads, convenient parking, and strict adherence to road rules, everything is tailored for driving. Cheap gasoline and humane rental prices allow you to significantly save on excursions, which are quite expensive in Dubai.

Many places must be visited here – oriental bazaars and the world’s tallest skyscraper, the Palm Islands, and a fantastic flower garden. Only 120 km separates Dubai from Abu Dhabi and another portion of wonders. In a little over an hour, you can drive to the emirate of Fujairah on the Oman coast, which is famous for its rich underwater world. Finally, a rented car is a great opportunity to spend the night in one of the magnificent hotels in the middle of the desert, admiring the enchanting sunsets and sunrises.

Price

In different car rental centers, you can be offered completely different rental prices. Costs depend on many factors. Here are the main factors influencing price formation:

the size of the rental company. Lower prices can be found in small companies, but you will have to give up some of the advantages of renting from large distributors.

the class of the car and its other characteristics. Everything is clear here. If you want to rent a Bentley GT – pay more, if you want to save money on a car – choose a lower class.

rental terms and conditions. The longer the rental period, the lower the average daily price is.

Parking

There are no problems with parking in Dubai. Those who do not want to pay can leave their car in the free underground parking lots of Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, and others.

Roads and gas stations

The quality and infrastructure of roads in Dubai are the best in the world. The number of multi-level flyovers and roundabouts is impressive.

Almost all road signs are duplicated in English and stand in the immediate vicinity of road junctions and intersections. Drivers have little time to make decisions and maneuver. A GPS navigator will come to the rescue, laying a route taking into account the traffic situation at this very moment.

Toll roads are not the exception in Dubai as well. Their beginning is marked by a large arch with the inscription “SALIK”. Each underpass is recorded with a special chip on the rental car windshield and costs 4 AED. The fee is charged upon returning the car to the rental company.

The fuel price is pleasing. It is about 2.5 times lower than the world average. There is no need to get out of the car. The employees of the gas stations fill the fuel tank themselves, accept money, wipe the glass for free and check the tire pressure.

Police relations and fines

Not a single traffic violation in Dubai goes unnoticed. Control is entrusted to numerous photo and video cameras that monitor the speed limit, observance of road markings, unfastened seat belts, and conversations on a mobile phone while driving. The police stop the car only in the event of a serious violation – driving at a red light or entering the oncoming lane. The offender receives a ticket, which must be paid at the traffic police station. Police officers are not allowed to collect fines on the ground.

In case of minor traffic violations, no one will stop you. Tickets are sent to the car rental company. Payment will be charged when you will return the car. In addition to the fine, the rental company will add its own service fee for each ticket.

A varied and eventful trip to Dubai is guaranteed when renting a car. You will not be limited exclusively to a beach rest and will return home from your trip emotionally filled. So do not skimp on this pleasure, and all horizons will be open for you!

We wish you a pleasant vacation! Good luck and stay safe!