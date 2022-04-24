Most Popular French Wines

French wine is a popular tourist attraction. We shouldn’t be surprised, as the French are famous for their wine-loving ways and diverse wine-making techniques and products. It’s difficult to begin exploring French wines since there are so many different wine areas in the country. You may commence your wine trip to France by reading this introduction to the country’s most popular wine regions. Because wine isn’t like mathematics, it’s easier to learn about it. Corkscrew and glass are all you actually need (although a buddy or two who are open to sharing a bottle would be nice). In addition, the world of French wine is a fascinating one. You’ll never be intimidated more by the French wine department on a restaurant menu again if you sample even a small portion of these 50 wines. So, have your wine glasses ready! The class has begun.

Champagne Jacquesson Cuvee 744

Winemaker Maison Jacquesson’s Cuvée 744 is made from grapes harvested in 2016, an extraordinary year for wine. 55 percent comes from the A, Dizzy, and Hautvilliers terroirs, while the other 45 percent comes through Avize and Oiry vineyards. Famous for its delicacy, purity, and exceptional age potential, this wine is one of the “700” cuvées numbered. Chardonnay (43%), Meunier (30%), and Pinot Noir (27%) make up the combination in this wine. There are lemon and brioche aromas on the nose, and the bubbles are quite delicate. The wine has a delicate taste profile with notes of white fruits and a little woody/mineral undertone. A bottle of dense and strained champagne is a pleasure to drink. Champagne 744 is just a bottle of wonderful aperitif champagne that may be paired with seafood, chicken, or even goat cheese for a very unique experience. Known as Cuvée 700 Dégorgement Tardif, this wine unites the vineyard’s several parcels. It’s offered in two ages, the second of which being liquified five years later.

Saint Hilaire Blanquette De Limoux

The earliest champagne area in the world, Saint-Hilaire Blanquette de Limoux! In 1531, a group of Benedictine monks from Saint-Hilaire, France, were making a still wine first from the Mauzac vine and happened across bottles that were still fermenting. The Blanquette de Limoux appellation was created! Saint-Hilaire Brut is still created the same way it has been for centuries, and it has the same fragrant flavors of peach, pear, and young apple peel as well as a rich, creamy texture. Champagne isn’t vintage but costs a fraction of what it normally would

Chateau De Beaucastel Chateauneuf Du Pape 2017

The Perrin family bought Chateau de Beaucastel in the early 1900s, and it quickly became one of the recognizable brands in the Southern Rhone Valley of France. For over 40 years, the family has been farming biodynamically on their land, which they want to pass on to the following generations. The Chateauneuf du Pape designation allows for the use of all 13 permitted grape varietals in this excellent Cuvee. A single plot of Mourvedre ancient vines in the northern section of the area provides the fruit for this wine. This gives the wine more structure and force, making it a great addition to the storage for a further couple of decades. Dark fruits like blackcurrant, black plums, and cherries, as well as herbal overtones like sage, fresh mint, and cedar planks, explode out from the glass. To taste, this wine has a strong full-bodied flavor profile that will allow it to age gracefully for many years to come.

Chateau Miraval Rose 2020

Due to the initial sprouting of the grapevine due to the mild and harsh winter, the spring was wet and chilly, which resulted in two incidents of storm damage to the leaves and shoots and a lengthy recovery period for the vegetation. It was a hot and dry summer, but frequent cultivation maintained the vines pleasant and the vines in an ideal hygienic condition, so the flowering progressed smoothly. As a result, the harvest came peacefully and in perfect weather. This year’s harvest began on September 9 and was completed in only 10 days due to the consistent ripeness of the grapes on all of the plots tested. Early morning harvesting was preferred in order to minimize oxidation and retain the juices’ purity and richness.

Montille Chateau De Puligny Montrachet Bourgogne Clos Du Chateau

The vineyard known as “Le Clos du Château” is situated next to the Château de Puligny and thus is completely walled in. Biodynamic agricultural processes are made easier by this aid. This property, which is part of the Puligny-Montrachet AOC, is located in a prime location in Bourgogne. The richness of the wine is due to the silt and clay-rich soil.

Clos du Château is meticulously crafted from farm to winemaker to produce an excellent Bourgogne Blanc that celebrates its place of origin. The aromas of this wine are renowned for their purity. Its creators are known for prioritizing harmony and grace above brute force and exploitation in its designs. The agricultural practices they employ and the winemaking techniques they employ all combine to this unique style, which aims to preserve the balance inherent in the Burgundian region.

Conclusion

It’s fair to say that French wines represent an important piece of this country’s legacy, tradition, and culture. This drink is something that almost every tourist is eager to try while visiting this land. So, if you have never had the privilege to try some of the ones we have mentioned above, now you’ll have the right knowledge about them before you do such a step.