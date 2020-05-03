Passing Cisco 200-301: Why It’s Important to Your IT Career and How Practice Tests Can Be Helpful

For anyone wishing to consider a career change or to kick-start their IT career, it’s possible to get confused on where to begin. And this is understandable due to the numerous opinions about it. But thanks to this post, you’ll be able to learn what’s best for you. With Cisco’s networking technology, you’ll be in for great opportunities in your career prospects. The Cisco 200-301 exam will not only help you start a career in this field but you’ll also be getting a chance to advance it whenever you want.So, in this post, we’ll be looking at this Cisco’s critical exam, its details and why it’s important for you. Continue reading to understand more about it.

Cisco Recertification: What You Need to Know

Previously, Cisco offered a number of certifications for its associate category. They included the most popular Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) Routing and Switching, CCNA Wireless, CCNA Security, and more. However, this has now changed with the introduction of the new program that has all these previous CCNA credentials combined into a single CCNA badge. This happened after the retirement of these credentials alongside their exams.

In the current certification plan, candidates are required to take only one exam, which is the Cisco 200-301. Let’s now focus on the details of this assessment.

Exam 200-301 Details

This test for earning the CCNA certification has no formal prior requirements. But of course, you’ll need an in-depth understanding of its objectives. The 120-minute long CCNA 200-301 exam intends to help you have a good understanding of the following topics like Network fundamental, IP connectivity and services, Security fundamentals, Automation and programmability.

Once you pass 200-301 exam, and win the CCNA badge, which will be valid for 3 years.

There are different reasons why you need to pass this test in order to be successful in your networking career. This is what we’re going to discuss next.

Why 200-301 Is Important to Your Career in IT

Many candidates ask questions before pursuing the CCNA credential. One of the most common questions is why they should sit for 200-301 exam. Being a specialist in Cisco products, there are various benefits you get. These benefits enhance your skills as well as your salary, among other things. Let's dig deeper into why you need this exam.

You earn a popular certification

Unlike before when you were required to pass more than one test to gain the CCNA credential, currently all you need is a single exam. Cisco has made it easier for you to gain the now most popular and prestigious badge through one simple step. By going for the exam, you’ll be a step ahead in your career.

Passing this exam validates your networking skills

Getting ready to take 200-301 involves studying the topics relevant to it. By taking the exam, you demonstrate that you are proficient in the topics tested. So, with this assessment, you prove your mastery of networking skills and knowledge.

Exam prepares you for your IT role

Since you’ll be studying through required topics, you’ll be in a position to master them. Covering the topics for the test takes a number of strategies that include course training, using practice tests and study guides, and gaining practical skills through hands-on labs. The intention isn’t just to enable you to pass the exam. It’s also to prepare you for your networking-based IT role.

Certification enhances job opportunities

As you know, a badge in any area of specialization is something that’s now becoming a requirement during job interviews. This has happened because many people now have the basic requirements that include a college degree. When you do well in your test and earn the CCNA certification, you enhance your chances of being taken seriously during job interviews. Moreover, Cisco credentials are among those that are in high demand by employers. This means by earning the CCNA certification, you’ll have given your career a shot in the arm. You’ll be able to sail through the required steps during the interview and earn yourself a great job offer. Job positions related to this credential include network engineer, network administrator, software administrator, IT manager, and systems engineer.

A prestigious badge implies better pay

Professionals who can prove they have the required skills during job recruitment have a better chance of earning enhanced salaries. And this is basically what a certification does. Cisco certified professionals in particular can claim better remuneration as well as other career benefits. This is because the credential is a testimony of the skills and the knowledge they have gained. When you can validate your skills, you’ll be in a better position to earn a salary that is commensurate with those skills. It gets even better during promotions because employers first consider those with badges when such changes occur in their organizations. Currently, the CCNA certified professionals on average earn annual salary pay of $77k as the report by PayScale reveals.

How to Master Exam 200-301 Topics with Practice Tests?

A deep understanding of exam 200-301 topics is a must for anyone seeking to get a pass mark in the exam. And this takes time and commitment. Candidates must study through the topics using various resources that include practice tests. These are sample questions accompanied by answers. They’re normally compiled and uploaded online by professionals who have taken the test previously.

To ensure you get the best sample questions for your assessment, you need to check out reputable online platforms. Practice test packages typically include mock test files with questions and answers that have been verified by experts, along with study guides and video training courses. Apart from premium bundles, candidates can also download free trial practice tests. Educational tools can help you simulate the real environment of the forthcoming test for you to feel confident once you take the main assessment.

Conclusion

Taking the Cisco 200-301 exam is a great way to get into one of the most lucrative fields of IT. Gaining the in-demand networking skills requires that you focus on understanding the relevant topics. Utilize preparation resources on the Examsnap.com online platform such as free and reliable practice tests or 200-301 Premium Bundle with its study guide, training course and expert-verified mock tests. Pass this exam today and gain the CCNA certification that would be a boost to your career and will help you enjoy the salary this badge will bring.