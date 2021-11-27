Dogecoin – How It became the world’s top cryptocurrency

In the modern era, many cryptos or digital cryptocurrencies with billions of shares and transactions are available in the market. Dogecoin has been one of the most recognized and recommended cheap cryptocurrencies’ trading’s running in this economy. But what has made this cryptocurrency so unique that it has made its name above many currencies worth billions?

It all started as a ‘joke’ created by Jackson Palmer, where a student asked a member of adobe systems to make this idea a reality. However, after a month and a half, this ‘joke’ took an unimaginable turn when it became the third most valuable but cheap cryptocurrency trading, marking the start of a new competitor in the crypto market.

Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency king, influences altcoins’ market value to an exceeding extent, and Dogecoin is one of these altcoins. Trading in bitcoin has always been profitable, and to make your bitcoin trading experience more effective, you should visit. https://bitcoinera-fr.com/ You might be thinking, what made Dogecoin so beloved among the investors?

let’s find out

A convivial community

The most acknowledgeable factor behind Dogecoin is its friendly community. In contrast, other cryptocurrencies are competing for dominance over the market. Dogecoin, since its start, has been working to provide its investors and traders with complete transaction processes and the best customer services.

Another factor is that an unlimited amount of Dogecoin can be produced depending upon the demand in the market. Therefore, it made it easy for the investor to buy immerse proportions of Dogecoins whiteout any limitations.

The Rise of Dogecoin

Created as a “fun” version of bitcoin, Dogecoin started with a meagre market value of 0.0074$, which attracted new investors who did not want to invest a considerable sum of money in a virtual currency. Its casual presentation suited the mood of the burgeoning crypto community. Its crypt technology and unlimited supply, along with its speed, adaptability and consumer-friendly environment, made it on top.

As good as its sounds, Dogecoin is an inflationary coin, implying that the more amount circulating to the market, the more value will decrease. Although the charitable work suppressed this, the company has attracted potential buyers and increased market value.

Overwhelming recognition

Dogecoin became a globally respected cheap cryptocurrency, traded with top competitors like bitcoin. Its value skyrocketed along with many cryptocurrencies during the Crypto bubble in 2017. The value of Dogecoin has seen many fluctuations, but nothing has made it lose its admiration.

When the CEO of Space X, Elon Musk himself, endorsed Dogecoin for its work in the market, its acknowledgement grew among his followers all over the globe. Influenced by such celebrities, many people invested in Dogecoin in todays

Despite all the positive reviews of Dogecoin, you still have to be careful while investing in this cryptocurrency. Being an inflationary coin, it can cause a loss of up to 75% of its value due to heavy fluctuation in the market. So while the demand is driving up the price, any negative fall can send it crashing down as well.

Unlike money or stocks, Dogecoin or any other cryptocurrency is like a game. Their value fluctuates significantly on supply-demand charts. So, it is advised to understand all the necessary regarding investment in Dogecoin to prevent any significant investment losses.

Is it safe to invest in Dogecoin?

Dogecoin is an altcoin. The market crash due to the china cryptocurrency crackdown did decline the market value of Dogecoin. Just like any other cryptocurrency, bitcoin correspondingly influence the price of Dogecoin. After the recent surge, the market value of Dogecoin, alongside other altcoins, is declining. However, according to some rich sources, Dogecoin has a very bright future.

One of the prominent reasons behind this fact is the institutional involvement of Dogecoin. The institutional involvement of Dogecoin is much more in comparison to other altcoins. Elon Musk has announced Dogecoin as the currency of the space x foundation and some other projects. Elon Musk recently tweeted a statement asking some ways to mine Dogecoin.

In a nutshell, Dogecoin has the complete support of the richest man in this world, Elon Musk. Since Dogecoin is the currency of the space x foundation, the Dogecoin might become the fiat currency of Mars, as Elon Musk is putting the best foot forward to establish life on Mars. So investing in Dogecoin can be a safe move. However, it would be best to diversify your portfolio in different currencies continuously.