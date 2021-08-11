Top 8 High Yield Forex Robots in 2021

Forex robots or expert advisors have changed the way how people trade on the foreign exchange market. What was once the stomping ground for large, institutional players have now become open to smaller traders thanks to software programs like EAs? However, critics point out the huge number of EAs, many of which do not keep their promises. This is why it is very crucial to examine the inner workings of an EA before signing up with it. To make things easier for novice traders, we’ve compiled a list of the best forex trading robots that produce high yields for novices to look out for.

FX Secret Immortal

With a yield per annum of 7900%, FX Secret Immortal is one of the highest yielding forex robots available. It is MT4 and 5 compatible and is one of the only EAs that offer changing accounts an unlimited number of times. A minimum deposit of $700 is recommended for aggressive trading while $1400 is recommended for reliable trading. It is priced at $549.

Forex Gump

Forex Gump is another high yield EA, capable of delivering a yield per annum of 2200%. As a news filter EA, it supports 9 currency pairs including AUD/USD, EUR/CHF, EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF and USD/JPY. It supports a range of accounts including micro and standard accounts. Forex Gump is priced at $199.

Channel Trader Pro

Channel Trader Pro provides a yield per annum of 2000% and works with currency pairs such as EUR/JPY, AUD/USD and AUD/CAD. The EA is based on a volatility indicator that uses two diverse periods. The EA provides live third party verified proof. The minimum deposit for Channel Trader Pro is $200 and it is priced at $199.

Happy Frequency

Happy Frequency is an EA that delivers a yield per annum of 1163%. It comes in a very light installation file that is no more than 1170 kb in size. It provides complete tutorials including user guides and installation tips. Users can use unlimited amounts of demo accounts and free uprades of accounts. Happy Frequency is priced at $299.

FX Stablizer Pro

FX Stabilizer Pro is an EA that produces a yield per annum of 452% and trades eight currency pairs including EUR/USD and AUD/USD. The EA provides two modes: Durable and Turbo. With detailed tutorials and 24/7 client support. It’s reliable as evident from the track record available on forums. By purchasing a license, users get unlimited access to the market, compatible with MT4 and MT5. FX Stabilizer Pro is priced at $739.

Flex

Flex EA uses the concept of virtual trades to produce a yield per annum of 300%. It uses a combination of many indicators including x3Retrace strategy and EMA crosses, TDI, Support & Resistance, Bollinger Bands, ADR, Stochastic, RSi, Candle sizes, Momentum indicators. With virtual trades, Flex opens background trades and constantly monitor trades to determine the best time to enter the market. This is the point where it starts opening real trades and managing them. Flex EA is priced at $330.

Forex inControl

With a yield per annum of 894%, Forex inControl is an EA that employs, trend, grid and hedge trading. It is best used for trading Aud/USD and EUR/GBP on M10 timeframe. The EA supports conservative, aggressive and normal trading styles with backtests available for the past 14 years. Verified live statistics from sites such as myfxbook prove that this EA delivers indeed what they promise. The EA is priced at $270.

Forex Truck

Forex Trucks is an Mt4/MT5 compatible EA that delivers a yield per annum of 246%. The EA employs a system for limiting drawdowns which set stop-losses and close the market forcibly if needed. The EA uses block trading which involves opening orders, finding entry points and using a fixed lot. The EA is priced at $277.

Conclusion

Despite what EAs advertise, traders must always be ready to review for themselves. Simply relying on other online reviews isn’t enough. Ting steps such as backtesting the Ea or examining its past trading records can shed some light on how profitable an EA really is.