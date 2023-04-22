Beyond the Northern Lights: Unusual and Unexpected Things to Do in Iceland for an Unforgettable Adventure

Iceland is one of the most awe-inspiring and breathtaking places in the world. It is well known for its stunning landscapes, rugged coastline, and of course, the mesmerizing Northern Lights. But there is so much more to experience than just the natural beauty of the country. From snowmobiling across a glacier to taking a dip in a geothermal pool, here are unusual and unexpected things to do in Iceland that will make your trip truly unforgettable.

The Blue Lagoon

The Blue Lagoon is a geothermal spa located in southwestern Iceland. Surrounded by a lava field, this man-made lagoon is renowned for its spectacular natural beauty and therapeutic waters. Visitors can relax in the warm, milky blue waters of the lagoon, or enjoy its many amenities, including a steam room, sauna, massage services, and facial treatments. With its dramatic landscapes, healing waters, and incredible views, the Blue Lagoon is a must-see for anyone visiting Iceland.

Dettifoss Waterfall

Dettifoss is one of the most powerful waterfalls in Europe and the largest in Iceland. It lies on the Jökulsá á Fjöllum river in Vatnajökull National Park. The thundering power of its fall creates a breathtaking display that draws visitors from around the world. It is also a great spot for photography. Interesting facts about Dettifoss include: it has a width of 100 metres, a height of 45 metres, and a flow rate of up to 193 cubic metres per second. During the summer months, you can view its magnificence from the nearby viewing platforms, but beware that access is limited during winter due to icy conditions.

Reykjavik

Reykjavik is Iceland’s vibrant capital, boasting a wealth of things to do in Iceland. Here, you can explore the city’s colourful streets, visit the iconic Hallgrimskirkja Church, and take in the amazing views from the top of the tower. There are plenty of museums and galleries to explore, including the National Museum of Iceland and the Reykjavik Art Museum. The harbour area has lots of bars and restaurants to enjoy, and there are plenty of unique shops and boutiques to browse.

Vatnajökull National Park

Vatnajökull National Park is one of Iceland’s most stunning parks and is home to Europe’s largest glacier, Vatnajökull. Located in the south-east of the country, the park is the perfect destination for outdoor adventurers looking to explore Iceland’s unique and rugged landscape. Hiking trails take visitors through the park’s majestic valleys, canyons, and waterfalls, while guided glacier walks allow visitors to get up close and personal with the glacial ice. Visitors can also explore the park’s beautiful lakes, such as Jökulsárlón, and learn about the rich culture and history of Iceland.

Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon

Visit the Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon to witness Iceland’s spectacular, otherworldly beauty. The large lagoon is filled with glistening chunks of ice that have broken off from nearby Vatnajökull glacier. This majestic destination is a favourite among photographers, nature-lovers, and outdoor adventurers. It is an excellent spot for kayaking, cruising, and simply taking in the breathtaking views. An exciting fun fact about the Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon is that it was the filming location for some of the stunning scenes in James Bond’s Die Another Day.